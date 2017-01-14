× Thousands Participate in Civil Rights March and Rally in Washington

WASHINGTON D.C. — Thousands of people braved a rain storm on Saturday to march and rally near Washington’s Martin Luther King Jr. memorial.

NBC’s Chris Pollone reported on the event, saying the marchers were members of Al Sharpton’s National Action Network and other groups promoting civil rights.

“Are you ready to fight? Are you ready to win? Then make some noise,” chanted marchers.

They say they’re sending a message to incoming president Donald Trump, his cabinet, and members of Congress that the rights of minorities must be protected.

“We didn’t come to protest Trump, we came to let them know that issues of voting rights, issues of voting inequality and income inequality, and issues of police brutality will be front and center. Issues of voting rights where people are losing their opportunity to vote, we shall not be moved,” said Reverend Shane Harris with the National Action Network.

The march and rally comes six days before Trump is sworn in as president. As preparations continue across the district for his inauguration, the president-elect is taking aim on Twitter at a civil rights icon.

Georgia Congressman John Lewis, who marched with King, tells NBC’s Chuck Todd he’s skipping Trump’s inauguration.

“I don’t see the president-elect as a legitimate president,” he said.

Trump responded, blasting Lewis on Twitter saying, “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to…… / mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”

You can see Representative Lewis’ full interview with Chuck Todd on Sunday morning on Meet the Press. The program will start at 10 a.m. on Channel 13.