× Winter Storm Could Bring Dangerous Conditions Sunday Night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Beginning at Noon on Sunday most of the state of Iowa will be under a Winter Storm Watch or an Ice Storm Warning.

No matter which alert you fall under the same conditions are heading your way: freezing rain, sleet, ice and wind. The storm is expected to enter southern Iowa on Sunday afternoon and continue working it’s way North. The worst conditions are expected overnight Sunday into Monday.

0.10″ to 0.25″ if ice accumulation are expected across much of the state.

The Iowa DOT and Des Moines Public Works Department are treating roads before the storm. Local utility companies have workers on standby in case icing would bring down powerlines. Backup crews in Minnesota are also prepared to be called in to work. Emergency management officials are advising you keep 72 hours worth of food in your home in case the worst should happen.

The storm is expected to blow through the state Monday morning. After it is gone temperatures will rise into the 40’s and 50’s the following week.