Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to be Honored by Lawmakers on Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday, lawmakers in Des Moines will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Iowa Department of Human Rights will hold its annual event at 10:45 a.m. at the Des Moines Botanical Garden.

During the ceremony, Governor Branstad will proclaim January 15th – 21st Martin Luther King Jr. Week.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the event.