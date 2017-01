× Marshalltown Man Hit by Train, Killed

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a non-weather related fatality.

Sixty-three-year-old Kyle Quick was killed in a crash with a train on Saturday night in Marshalltown.

Police say Quick was driving across the tracks near 6th and Washington when he was hit by the oncoming train.

The accident is still under investigation

42.040619 -92.922453