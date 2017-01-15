Keith Murphy provides his thoughts on disappointing games for Iowa and ISU, and other scattershot thoughts.
Murphy’s Law: Hawkeye Roller-Coaster; Cyclones’ TCU No Show
-
Murphy’s Law: The Minnesota Mess; Shame of Oklahoma
-
Murphy’s Law: Hawkeyes Humble Overconfident Cyclones; Outplayed, Out-planned, Outhustled
-
Murphy’s Law: The Cyclones Deserve This Moment After Winning Two Straight
-
Murphy’s Law: “Some of What Made Me Thankful This Year”
-
Murphy’s Law: It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than Win Over Michigan for Hawkeye Fans
-
-
Murphy’s Law: No Problem with Ferentz Pulling Starters or Campbell Going for It
-
Murphy’s Law: OK for Hawkeye Fans to Love Ugly Win, Everyone Sick of Losing Culture at ISU
-
Murphy’s Law: Greg Davis Out, Brian Ferentz In. That’s a Good Thing.
-
Murphy’s Law: Roller Coaster Weekend for Cubs Fans Ends with Thrill Ride
-
Murphy’s Law: Iowa’s 12-0 Regular Season Looking More Impressive, Cyclones Trying to Learn How to Win
-
-
Soundoff Christmas Spectacular Bonus Material: Open and Close of Show
-
Murphy’s Law: The Iowa Sports Year In Review
-
Murphy’s Law: We’ve Seen Light After Darkness of Officer Killings; Cubs Winning is About More than Baseball