Sunday’s Ice Storm Brings Profits to Metro Businesses

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Although most people are probably not excited for Sunday night's ice storm, there are a few Iowans looking forward to it: those in the snow and ice removal industry.

“It's always nice to get that extra income from a snow event or ice event,” Drake Allen laughs.

With less than four inches of snowfall for the season, business has been slow for Allen Lawn Care and Landscaping--but not as slow as it has been for some of its competitors.

“We've gotten a couple more customers because of companies not surviving this weather that they so heavily rely on,” Allen says.

The company will deploy about 40 crew workers to 60 metro businesses to clear off and de-ice parking lots and sidewalks.

As for the main roads, Des Moines Public Works says those should not be an issue. Public Works director Jonathon Gano says, “We are preparing for this storm differently from a normal winter storm. Well be doing extra anti-icing applications.”

Over the weekend, every city street was treated with a salt brine mix, which the city saved money on this year.

“We had a bumper crop of salt left over from last winter. We refined our techniques and salt application methods, which saved us a ton of money, so we rolled into this winter well-stocked and well-prepared,” says Gano.

Crews say the timing of this storm plays to their favor; an overnight storm allows for the roads to be more thoroughly treated.