Worried Affordable Care Act Supporters Rally Outside Courthouse

DES MOINES, Iowa — Last week the House and Senate approved a measure allowing the Affordable Care Act to be repealed with only a simple majority, and the anticipated end of Obamacare sparked protests across the country on Sunday.

The ACA is a law many Iowans rely on, and it provides coverage for approximately 20 million people nationwide. In Des Moines, people rallied outside the Federal Courthouse on Sunday to make their voices heard in support of the act.

Several people were voicing their displeasure that Congress has moved to repeal the law without an alternative plan in place, while others were concerned with affordable birth control to help prevent unplanned pregnancy.

For Madalyn Anderson, the fight is deeply personal. Her daughter had her own health insurance but was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 27. She is now in remission, but Anderson worries for the future.

“If we take away the protections of the ACA, she’s not going to be protected for that preexisting condition and that lifetime cap is going to be taken away, so what’s going to happen if her cancer comes back? She has two little children, she did everything right. There’s more than personal responsibility here, there’s social responsibility,” says Anderson.

With the recent vote to move ahead with the repeal process without a replacement bill in place, Congressional committees in Washington are now beginning to write the repeal legislation.