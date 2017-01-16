Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Resigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday was Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack's last day as head of the USDA. He resigned his position a week before tenure.

In a blog post, he says, "I have been honored to serve my country. I will always love the people I worked with at USDA and the people we work for."

The Agriculture Secretary position is now vacant, the last to be filled by the Trump Administration.

Many names have been tossed around but none have stuck.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he's talked to Vice-President Elect Mike Pence and didn't get an answer.

He says he can't give an update nor can he get an update, "I've suggested several times to this team that they take a real hard look at Iowa secretary of agriculture Bill Northey but there doesn't seem to be any indication out there. I imagine over a period since the election, I've seen almost a dozen names pop up. Never one has popped up a second time."

Grassley adds he's talked to Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee Pat Roberts who also hasn't gotten an update.