Central Iowa Dealing with Slick Roads and Sidewalks

DES MOINES, Iowa --The week is starting off slippery after freezing rain hit the metro Sunday night.

Crews with the Iowa Department of Transportation worked through Monday morning to prep metro roads. Over 50 snow plows are canvassing metro highways to keep roads safe. The director of the DOT garage in Grimes estimated that 2,000 pounds of salt will be laid down during the storm. He says that would make it the biggest one day event of the year.

That extra work seems to be paying off already. The State Patrol is reporting just 10 accidents statewide from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning at 6 a.m.

“We have a lot of people at home. With it being a national holiday, no school and a lot offices are closed,” said Sgt. Nathan Ludwig. “It could be a lot worst. People need to fight the urge to go to the mall or the gym. Stay home, stay safe.”

Metro side-streets have not been so lucky. Dozens of accidents have already been reported as of Monday morning in Des Moines.

The worst of the storm though is right out on your front steps. A thin layer of ice is on all sidewalks in the metro. Both Des Moines Police and Fire Departments have responded to dozens of falls Monday morning and they expect that number to climb as the morning goes along.