Sherman Hill in Des Moines- a Good Place to Slide Away An Icy Day

DES MOINES, Iowa- The ice storm hitting Iowa has caused many to slip and fall, or slide somewhere they don't want to go.

In Des Moines' Sherman Hill area off I-235 many of the roads are, no surprise, a hill. For today it meant numerous cars ended up in places they did not mean to go.

One car in the Hoyt Sherman parking lot could do nothing but slide down hill.

Robert Wilson made it in fine from his home in Indianola.

"The highways are very clear, they did a great job of clearing them," said Wilson. He was busy putting salt pellets on sidewalks outside apartments in the area. "Once you get here into town, especially in the Sherman Hill area with all the hills, the streets are really, really, slick.”

“Just not looking forward to driving in this,” said Magenta Clark, of Des Moines. She was scraping ice from a large delivery truck. "I'll be around town, but I'm still not really excited about it."

Some cars where just left where they landed, waiting for drier pavement to allow wreckers to move damaged vehicles.