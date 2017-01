Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Last year state lawmakers failed to come up with new punishments for habitual violent offenders--people who repeatedly harm others. Victims aren't giving up, though, and are hoping this session will bring changes.

Tiffany Allison, a domestic abuse survivor, came by to talk about what it's like to live after a traumatic attack and how she is advocating for other victims.

For more information, visit www.soaringhearts.org and www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation.