Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy Remembered on National Holiday

Across the country on Sunday, people have gathered to pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. NBC's Jay Gray looked at ways in which the civil rights activists' legacy was celebrated.

"Today we gather to honor and celebrate the life and legacy of a foot soldier of peace and a drum major for justice," said Dr. Marjanita Ripley, Minister at Body of Christ International USA. "May this day be a beacon of light as we are empowered to be the change we want to see in the world today."

This is just one example of the many messages of equality echoing across the country as people remember the change Dr. King gave his life for. It is also a message of change that a new generation celebrates, while working to continue and expand Dr. King's legacy.

"Walk together children, don't you get weary. Work together children, don't you get weary," said Bernice King, Dr. King's daughter and CEO of The King Center.

The First Family and thousands of other across the country hold on to King's legacy of giving with a national day of service, and those who knew him cling to his wisdom.

"We have to find a way to understand each other," said Bernice.

Those who marched with him also work to continue his vision.

"You must never, ever hate," said Representative John Lewis. "We must not be at peace with ourselves as a nation until we have the change that Dr. King dreamed of."

Although it has been more than four decades since his death, Dr. King's dream still lives on today.

On Monday morning, Martin Luther King III met with President-elect Donald Trump to talk about race relations and Trump's weekend social media war of words with Representative Lewis.