Flu Cases in Iowa Increase, Still Time to Get Vaccine

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health says the flu is increasing in the state.

Health leaders report five people in Iowa have died from the virus, and 43 others have been hospitalized.

Four flu viruses are circulating this season, so it is possible to get sick up to four times.

The good news is this year’s flu vaccine appears to be effective, and there is still time to get vaccinated.