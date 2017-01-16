Freezing Rain Creates Glaze of Ice Across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Freezing rain fell throughout Iowa during the night and we are waking up to slick roads, parking lots and sidewalks around Central Iowa. Main treated roads are doing okay since they’ve been treated, but as you turn onto side streets they may become very slick.

Ice accrual as of 5 AM varied around Central Iowa. The highest reports coming out of Knoxville with .25″. Other amounts include:

Marshalltown: .20″

Windsor Heights: .17″

Ames: 0.13″

Des Moines: 0.10″

Grinnell: 0.09″

Freezing rain will continue to fall through the early morning in Central Iowa. Plan on icy conditions through the morning as temperatures hold right at and just below 32 degrees. A second swath of rain will push north late this morning out of Missouri. We will see our temperatures rise just barely above freezing this afternoon and rain will be falling with less of the freezing. However, a cold ground will keep icy conditions in place for much of the day. Northern Iowa will see freezing rain for a longer period of time today. When it comes to just rainfall, amounts up to a .50″ to .75″ of an inch are possible.

Southern Iowa will stay under an Ice Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory through 6 PM. From I-80 northward, an Ice Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory will continue through midnight.

Temperatures will drop back to 32 degrees so there will be re-freeze through early Tuesday morning as well. The week as a whole does look to be warmer with above average temperatures, as high as the 50s late in the week.