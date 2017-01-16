LiveWell Minute: General Wellness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our desire is not only to live longer, but enjoy life with as few health problems as possible. While family history plays a part, there are a few things we can do.

Diet is a big factor. That means eating proper amounts to control your weight and choosing the right things to eat.

Drinking water also matters. Eight glasses a day is usually recommended to keep your body operating normally.

It's recommended everyone gets moving each day. All it takes is a little creativity, like parking farther away, pretending the elevator's out, or simply talking a stroll.

And see your doctor at least once a year to see how your body's doing and what you can do to live stronger and longer.

To achieve your wellness goals, UnityPoint Health - Des Moines is here to help, from our hospitals to your home.