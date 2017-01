× No Foul Play Suspected in Death of Elderly Man Found Outside

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating the death of an elderly man in Des Moines.

The man was found outside a home in the 1200 block of Jerlynn Avenue early Monday morning.

Police say the death is not suspicious, and an autopsy will determine whether the cause was natural or accidental.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

41.634060 -93.604792