Orlando Nightclub Shooter's Wife Arrested

SAN FRANCISCO, California — The wife of the gunman who massacred dozens of people at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando has been arrested.

Police arrested Noor Salman outside her home in the San Francisco area on Monday morning.

Her husband Omar Mateen killed 49 people when he opened fire in the gay nightclub last June. Mateen was killed in a shootout with police.

Salman has been charged with providing material to support a terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.

The specific allegations have not been made public.