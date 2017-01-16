× Police Asking for Help in Ames Sexual Assault

AMES, Iowa — Police are asking for help in an Ames sexual assault investigation.

The assault took place between 2:45 and 5:15 Saturday morning. The victim told police the suspect pulled her out of her vehicle and assaulted her several times at Franklin Park.

Police are now asking anyone with information about the case to come forward, and also want to hear from those with private surveillance cameras in the area.

If you have any information, please contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.

42.020892 -93.665968