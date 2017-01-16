Power Outage Affects Thousands of Des Moines Residents
DES MOINES, Iowa – Thousands of Des Moines residents are without power Monday morning.
The outage for MidAmerican Energy customers happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. Nearly 2,400 customers are affected.
The boundaries for the outage are:
North 2200 Block of 23rd Street
South 900 block of 30th Street
East 1500 block of 17th Street
West behind the 3100 block of Kingman Blvd
Officials aren’t certain yet what caused the outage but crews are on their way to make repairs.