Power Outage Affects Thousands of Des Moines Residents

DES MOINES, Iowa – Thousands of Des Moines residents are without power Monday morning.

The outage for MidAmerican Energy customers happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. Nearly 2,400 customers are affected.

The boundaries for the outage are:

North 2200 Block of 23rd Street

South 900 block of 30th Street

East 1500 block of 17th Street

West behind the 3100 block of Kingman Blvd

Officials aren’t certain yet what caused the outage but crews are on their way to make repairs.