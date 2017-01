Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- It may have taken 108 years, but the Chicago Cubs finally made it to the White House.

President Obama welcomed the World Series champions, calling it a distinct honor that none of his predecessors ever had the chance to experience.

Despite the president's lifelong devotion to the Chicago White Sox, the Cubs organization presented the Obamas with a lifetime pass to Wrigley Field, a "W" flag signed by the team, and a jersey with his name and number 44 on it.