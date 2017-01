Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A local business is capitalizing on the inauguration this year.

Chocolate Storybook added a new type of cotton candy to its list of 44 flavors, the 45th being its Trump Hair Cotton Candy in honor of the soon-to-be 45th president.

The cotton candy has a butterscotch flavor, and, as the label suggests, doubles as a wig.