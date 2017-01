× Confluence Brewery Debuting “Tumani” Beer Named After Baby Rhino

DES MOINES, Iowa — Confluence Brewing Company is taking a walk on the wild side.

On Friday, the brewery is debuting a beer named Tumani, after the black rhino calf at Des Moines’ Blank Park Zoo. The brewery says there are already beers named after her parents.

The Tumani brew is described as a German style “altbier.”