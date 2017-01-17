× Cubs’ World Series Trophy Coming To Des Moines Next Month

DES MOINES, Iowa — Cubs fans, circle February 1st on your calendars. That’s when the World Series Trophy arrives in Des Moines.

The Chicago Cubs’ historic 2016 World Series victory started years ago at Principal Park as the star players made their way through Principal Park. Things will come full circle on Wednesday, February 1st when the Cubs’ trophy arrives at Principal Park.

The Cubs’ World Series winning team featured a number of former Iowa Cubs, including Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Jake Arrieta and Kyle Schwarber.

Before arriving in Des Moines the trophy will stop in Davenport and Iowa City on Monday, January 30th and in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Mason City on Tuesday, January 31st.