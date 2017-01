Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Most expectant mothers do everything they can to have a healthy baby, but there is a virus that many may not even know about. The virus is called Cytomegalovirus and affects about one in every 150 newborns.

Amanda Devereaux came by the studio to talk about her experience with the virus and steps being take to educate people across Iowa.

For more information, visit www.nationalcmv.org.