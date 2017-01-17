Farm Groups Call For Cuba Trade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Farm groups around the United States want President-elect Donald Trump to support a bilateral trade relationship between the U.S. and Cuba.

A coalition of more than 100 ag, trade, commerce-related businesses and associations sent a letter last week for the president-elect to support federal legislation that allows farmers to compete in Cuba's import market.

The groups say 80 percent of Cuba's food is imported, amounting to $2 billion annually.

But U.S. producers are prohibited from offering private credit for ag exports.

Among the state organizations supporting this are the Iowa Corn Growers, the Iowa Farm Bureau, the Iowa Soybean Association, and the Iowa Institute for Cooperatives.