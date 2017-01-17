× Hy-Vee Introduces “Ugly” Produce to Stores

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you walk into most grocery stores, chances are a lot of the produce you find is a pretty standard shape and size. But how would you feel about fruit that may be a little “cosmetically challenged?”

Hy-Vee has partnered with Robinson Fresh–one of the largest produce companies in the world–to sell “ugly” fruits and vegetables that don’t fit typical industry standards. This Misfit produce is sold at a lower cost and helps reduce waste, as the stores are able to offer more of the available products.

In a Hy-Vee press release, the company’s VP of Produce & Health Markets John Griesenbrock states, “the beauty of this program is that the produce tastes the same and is of the same high quality, it just looks different.”

Griesenbrock goes on to say that the company feels it is necessary to help educate consumers and make everyone aware that produce does not have to be “cosmetically perfect” in order to be good quality.

The United Nations estimates between 20 – 40% of produce harvested every year is thrown away because it doesn’t meet the industry standards set for store shelves. Because of this, Hy-Vee is working towards meeting the Department of Agriculture’s goal to reduce food waste by 50% by the year 2030.

The Misfit produce is now available in more than 240 Hy-Vee stores across the Midwest. Some of the available produce includes mandarin oranges, green and red peppers, lemons, and limes.