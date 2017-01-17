× Metro Businesses Learn How to”Stop the Bleed”

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday, several metro health facilities partnered up to participate in the national Stop the Bleed program.

The program was launched to train and equip people who may find themselves in an emergency situation where a person has serious bleeding.

Doctors say anyone can save a life if they have the proper tools and knowledge.

Staff from many West Des Moines businesses participated in classes on stopping bleeding on Tuesday.

Organizers say their goal is to expand the program throughout the state.