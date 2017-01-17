Penguin Shuffle or Marching: The Proper Way to Walk on Ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Believe it or not, there is a right and wrong way to walk on the ice.

The Iowa Illinois Safety Council has one of two “slips, trips and fall” simulators in the state.

“The idea isn’t to teach you how to walk again. It’s to teach you how to recognize when you’re in the situation and get out of it safely,” says executive director of Iowa Illinois Safety Council, Adam Lathrop.

Experts say the best way to walk on the ice is to march, despite the common penguin shuffle. They also say you should look straight ahead, keep your arms in a natural swinging motion and to put all your weight on your stepping foot.

The technique may sound obvious but it’s something the majority of Iowans aren’t doing and it’s proving to be costly.

"Slips and falls are the second leading cause of work comp claims behind over-exertion. In 2015, it cost businesses $8.6 billion. It's also the second leading cause for time away from work,” says Lathrop.

The simulator was first created at Virginia Tech and designed for UPS workers. The machine is now used to train both businesses and community members how to navigate safely on the ice.

Studies show those who complete the training are 70% less likely to fall on the ice. For ways you can train on the simulator, click here.