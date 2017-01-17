President Obama Commutes Sentences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- On Tuesday, the White House announced President Obama is commuting the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning.

Manning is currently serving 35 years behind bars for leaking classified information.

The former army intelligence analyst took 700,000 military files and diplomatic cables and turned them over to WikiLeaks.

More than 117,000 people signed online petitions asking the president to commute her sentence, but some lawmakers fear the president has set a dangerous precedent.

"There are very serious consequences when you release the type of documents that she did," says Senator Robert Menendez. "And at the end of the day, what message do we send for the next person who thinks that they can get a treasure trove of documents released because something inspires them to do so and the consequence that flow from that?"

Manning is set to be released May 17th.

The president also pardoned the former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Retired four-star general James Cartwright pled guilty last October to making false statements to federal investigators. In 2012 he was questioned about leaking top secret information to two journalists about U.S. efforts to cripple Iran's nuclear program. Cartwright was to be sentenced on January 31st.

In total, Obama granted 209 commutations and 64 pardons on Tuesday.

