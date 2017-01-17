× Reynolds is Ready for Trump’s Presidential Inauguration

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s lieutenant governor will be among the hundreds of thousands of people attending the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump Friday in Washington, D.C.

Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke Tuesday about the upcoming event. She says this is the first time she’s had the opportunity to attend a presidential election.

“I’m anxious. I think he’s gonna talk about bringing America together,” Reynolds said.

She also said she hopes President-elect Trump discusses creating an environment where Americans can be successful and serving Americans as a whole.

“I hope it’s focused on the future, I hope it’s focused on opportunities…for not only Iowans but for this country.”

Reynolds said she is looking forward to having a presidential administration that will work with her office and let states make more decisions.