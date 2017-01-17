× Sorenson to be Sentenced in Campaign Finance Violation Case

DES MOINES, Iowa – A former state senator is being sentenced Monday on federal charges related to violating campaign finance laws during the 2012 presidential campaign.

Kent Sorenson pleaded guilty in 2014 to one count of causing a federal campaign committee to falsely report its expenditures to the Federal Election Commission and one count of obstruction of justice in connection with the concealed expenditures.

The Department of Justice says Sorenson, a former Republican state senator, admitted he received “under the table” payments from Ron Paul’s campaign committee in return for switching his support and services from fellow Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann.

The payments were concealed by funneling them through a film production company, then another company, and the money was finally paid out to Sorenson and his wife.

Sorenson is being sentenced in federal court in Des Moines Tuesday morning. We’ll bring you more information on the sentencing after it is complete.