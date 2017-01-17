× Space Heater Causes Fire at Des Moines Home

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines home suffered damage from a fire started by a space heater early Tuesday morning.

The fire started on the front porch of a home at 6th Ave. and Ovid, on the city’s north side. The homeowner tells Channel 13 there was a space heater in the enclosed front porch, and that’s where the fire started.

Everyone got out of the home safely and fire crews were able to put out the flames quickly. There was extensive smoke damage to the porch and some smoke damage to the home.

Sixth Ave., south of Euclid, was closed for a while as fire crews cleared the scene.

Fire safety experts caution those using space heaters to make sure there is at least three-feet of clearance around a space heater and not to run it continuously – instead use a timer so it can shut off automatically.