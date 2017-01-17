State Troopers Working to Make School Bus Stops Safer for Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa -- State Troopers in Iowa are keeping a very close eye on and around area school buses in hopes of making the stops less dangerous for children.

Amanda Gilbert reported on the ways troopers are checking to see if there are any routes where a lot of drivers are violating school bus safety laws.

"What we're doing is we contact the school district and ask them if they were having any issues as far as the routes," says Mark Sigworth of the Iowa State Patrol. "As far as obeying the yellow lights flashing on the bus along with the red lights and the stop arm."

On these routes, the troopers randomly follow behind a school bus, looking for anyone violating the law.

"Not only are the bus drivers seeing it, but we have parents calling in to the school district complaining," says Sigworth, as he follows a school bus in Cedar Falls where a child was hit by a vehicle last year.

"I believe it was probably an elementary student. He was struck."

Sigworth says there are a number of reasons why drivers might not stop for a bus.

"So they're not paying attention, that's the first thing I think. Second thing is it's early in the morning, people are tired, they might not be awake," he says.

But Sigworth believes no child's life is worth taking this risk.

"If you've ever had a child or ever dealt with a child being injured or killed, it is not a good thing. And, uh, I mean you can't miss these things. They're yellow and they're big. There's no reason people aren't paying attention to what's going on."

The Iowa State Patrol in Central Iowa was unaware of any requests for this type of action in the area.

The penalty for illegally passing a stopped bus is a fine up to $675, losing your license for up to 30 days, and possible jail time--all just for the first offense.

