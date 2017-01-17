× Troopers Offer Driving Tips for Icy Conditions

DES MOINES, Iowa — State Troopers say fear of ice-related accidents had many people staying off the roads on Monday.

Officials say they responded to just over 20 accidents between Sunday night and Monday night, but many more vehicles ended up sliding off the road into ditches.

Alex Dinkla, an Iowa State Patrol Trooper, used a pick-up truck left in a ditch as an example of what not to do so drivers can remain on the road.

“This would have been trying to get off of the interstate, a little touch of the breaks and apply too much breaks and it just, you go into a skid and spin out.”

Troopers say if you do start to lose control, the most important thing is not to panic and don’t slam on the brakes. This will only lock your tires and send you into a skid. Instead, lightly take your foot off the gas and let your vehicle regain traction.