Trump Inauguration Attendee Numbers Drop, As Does President-elect’s Approval Rating

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack, the lone Democrat representing the state in Washington D.C., says he will be a part of the inaugural ceremonies on Friday as Donald Trump becomes the nation's 45th president. However, more than three dozen fellow Democrats say they won't be there as Trump is sworn in.

Democrats are denying the boycott is being organized, but rather the individual choice made by caucus members.

CNN's Diane Gallagher reported on the final days of Trump's transition.

New poll numbers are painting a problematic picture for the incoming president, with a CNN poll showing just a 40% approval rating of Donald Trump's performance during the transition. This is significantly lower than Presidents Obama, George W. Bush, or Bill Clinton.

In Trump fashion, he reacted on Twitter, calling the poll "rigged."

The unsavory numbers come out as Trump battles a new set of controversies, including a growing inauguration boycott by more than 40 Democratic lawmakers.

"I can't go to this inauguration because he continues to spew hatred, bigotry and prejudice," said Representative Luis Gutierrez.

Republican Senator John McCain offered some advice to the quick-to-tweet Trump, saying "I think you can assume it's because he seems to want to engage with every windmill that he can find, rather than focus on a large aspect of assuming the most important position on Earth."

Meanwhile, some of Trump's top cabinet picks are facing their own challenges.

Some in Michigan are criticizing Education Secretary nominee Betsy Devos for her push for market-based charter schools, claiming it negatively impacts school children.

Tom Price, Trump's pick for Health and Human Services Secretary, is facing new ethics concerns after it was revealed he purchased shares in a medical device manufacturer just days before introducing legislation that would have directly benefited the company.

"I mean, if he knew about it, it could very well be a violation of the law," said Senator Chuck Schumer.

An aide to Price says the stock was purchased by a broker without his knowledge at the time.

As for Trump's complaints about a rigged approval poll, there were more Democrats than Republicans sampled. However, a balanced sample still would not be enough for Trump to cross the 50% approval threshold.