JOHNSTON - Waukee and Johnston are neighbors, rivals, and both in the top ten. That made for a highly entertaining mid-January game, and it delivered.

Two of the best players in the state traded big shot for big shot. Johnston's Taryn Knuth finished with 40 points, 15 rebounds, and nine blocks. Waukee's Carlie Littlefield countered with 28 points including the game winning shot in an 83-76 double overtime win.