Grassley Questions Whether Trump Looking for ‘Hispanic or ‘Woman’ for Key Post

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley knows the calendar and he wonders whether he is also catching on to political reality when it comes to President-Elect Donald Trump’s choice to become the next U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

Trump becomes president Friday. He still hasn't named his choice for the position that Iowa's Tom Vilsack, a two-term secretary under President Barack Obama, vacated earlier this month. Grassley said it isn't that the Trump administration doesn't realize the importance of the position: it's the opposite Grassley maintains. "I'm worried that they're taking it too seriously," he said.

Grassley is also concerned the Trump team may be looking at other factors, besides which candidate is best qualified. "There's some who worry that they're (the Trump administration) worried about having--'quote, unquote balance'-- in the cabinet and they're looking for a Hispanic or a woman," Grassley said Wednesday.

Frustr8ing read abt transition to AgSecy. PRETTY SIMPLE:AgSecy not abt social engineering NEED Ag leader w dirt under finger nails 4farmers — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 18, 2017

Grassley has previously pushed for Iowa's Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey. He said he had a brief conversation with Vice President-Elect Mike Pence. But it was very brief. Grassley said Pence told him, "'I've been reading your Twitter' and that's all he had to say about it."