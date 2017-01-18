Des Moines Police Investigate Shooting, Search For Shooting Scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting, even though they don't know exactly where it happened.

Police were called to a home near E. 17th and Garfield this afternoon on a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his. When they arrived they learned someone had already taken the victim to a local hospital.

Police say the shooting didn't happen at the home and the victim arrived there on foot. That leads officers to believe the shooting happened nearby, but they have yet to speak with the victim so they don't know where exactly he was shot. In the meantime officers searched the neighborhood in hopes of finding some signs of a shooting.

The victim's name has not been released.