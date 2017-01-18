× Easter Lake Restoration Project Continues with Final Drawdown

DES MOINES, Iowa – The long process of improving conditions at Easter Lake in southeast Des Moines continues Wednesday wita ceremony marking the start of the lake’s final drawdown.

The lake is being drained so work can be done to improve water quality, fishing, and allow better public access for recreation.

Wednesday afternoon the lake gate valve will be opened, by Polk County Board of Supervisors John Mauro and Tom Hockensmith, to continue the process of draining the lake. It is expected to be completely drained by February. Officials say most of the fish in the lake will be able to exit through the drain into the Des Moines River, but some fish loss is expected.

Once the lake is empty, crews will be able to finish dredging operations and work on the shoreline. Construction on the Mark C. Ackelson Trail around the lake will also continue and it will be linked to Ewing Park.

The entire project won’t be completed until March of 2018.