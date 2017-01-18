× Events Center Hotel Construction is Running On Time and Under Budget

DES MOINES, Iowa — Project supervisors meet with Polk County officials Wednesday morning to give an update on the Iowa Events Center Hotel.

They say the downtown project is on time and under budget. In the meeting they also shared they have already booked $1.5 million in rooms so far.

The Hilton hotel will be attached to the Iowa Events Center. Organizers say the new hotel will help bring big future events to Des Moines, including another possible NCAA men’s basketball tournament bid.

“I feel really good about the bid for the tournament. I think April is going to be a happy time for us,” says Vicki Comegys, Vice President of Conventions, Sports & Services.

The next meeting date is February 22nd at 8:00 a.m.