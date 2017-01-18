High-Profile Habitual Domestic Abuse Offender Denied Parole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Domestic abuse survivors detailed the abuse their attacker put them through to the Iowa Parole Board on Wednesday in hopes of keeping him behind bars.

The board denied parole for 36-year old Scotty Parks. Parks is serving a 15-year prison sentence for abusing six women.

Parks most recent victim, Jill Saunders, spoke to her offender via video cam and told the board of the numerous times he choked, hit and bite her; all reasons she said he should not be released.

"I had to drudge up the horrors he put me through and spend the last several weeks sleepless, anxious, nauseous, fatigued and full of dread at the thought of him being out here in my world, my city, the city of his victims."

Parks admitted his actions to the board but explained why he should be released from jail, two-and- a-half years before of his mandatory time served is up.

"I have learned empathy and I have learned to be a better person. I have done everything I could possible to do during this incarceration," he said from the North Central Correctional Facility in Rockwell City. "I'll strive every single day to make sure that doesn’t happen again. It will never happen again."

The parole board unanimously denied his request.

Tiffany Allison, one of Parks victims, was surprised by the outcome.

"In a way it feels like we are delaying the inevitable but I am very thankful for that that I get to have my life for nine more months peacefully."

Allison, who founded "Soaring Hearts", a non - profit for victims of violent crime, is advocating for habitual violent offender laws.

Currently, Iowa's good time law allows for an offender to only serve five years with the opportunity for parole. Proposed legislation from the senate would require habitual violent offenders serve 85 - percent of their sentence along with mandatory monitoring once released from jail. The house is proposing a slightly different version.

Allison says either bills will help save the lives of men or women caught in an abusive relationship.

"These are the people who escalate to homicide. That is what this law is meant for. It`s meant for the specific scope of an offender and it`s meant to save the lives of the people that they inevitably come in to contact with then they this early release."

The parole board will meet again in nine months to determine if Parks will be granted parole. If released, he will be sent to a work release facility.