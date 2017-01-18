Mamma Mia! Puts Crowd on Its Feet This Week at Des Moines Civic Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa - You can take a trip back into the Seventies at the Des Moines Civic Center this week - at least through the music.

The classic Broadway show, "Mamma Mia!" has arrived in Des Moines, with performances at the Civi Center January 17-22. The show, created completely with music from the Swedish pop group, ABBA, is the eighth most popular show in Broadway history, and is on its 15th national tour.

Channel 13's Reid Chandler sat down with two of the show's central stars, Lizze Markson and Dustin Harris Smith, who portray Sophie and Sky, respectively, to discuss the joys of touring, and why you should get your groove on with the cast this week at the Des Moines Civic Center.

Tickets and showtimes can be found here.