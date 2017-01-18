Mediacom Brings The Fastest Internet in the Nation to Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- That "wooshing" sound you hear right now could be data flying around your head faster than it's ever traveled before in Iowa.

This afternoon Mediacom announced that "1 Gig" is here. The cable and internet provider now says Iowa customers have access to download speeds as past as one gigabit per second.

Those speeds are limited to just major metro areas. Mediacom says nearly one million homes in more than 300 Iowa communities where Mediacom reaches will have access to one gigabit internet.

Mediacom CEO Rocco B. Commisso bragged at today's announcement that neither New York City or San Francisco can claim one gigabit speed. Governor Terry Branstad and Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds both thanked Commisso and Mediacom for making $3 billion in infrastructure upgrades in Iowa over the last 17 years to make this possible.

With faster speeds will come higher prices. Mediacom has already announced that it is raising the rates on all customers as they've also increased the minimum internet speed for all customers. Access to the one gigabit speed will cost even more.