Polk County Jail Officer Assaulted By Inmate

DES MOINES, Iowa — An inmate at the Polk County Jail is accused of assaulting a guard Tuesday night before being sentenced to life in prison Wednesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says Detention Officer Marty Knight was assaulted last night at the jail by Steven Asbury. Officer Knight was hospitalized overnight with no-life threatening injuries and released this morning.

This morning Asbury was back in court where he was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of James Patton in July 2016. Asbury will also be charged with Felony Assault with Intent on Persons Engaged in Certain Occupations for the jail assault of Officer Knight.