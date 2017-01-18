× Will & Grace Returning To NBC

NEW YORK, New York — 11 years after they left the NBC airwaves, “Will & Grace” are coming back.

NBC announced today that it is bringing back the former hit series for a limited return this year. The ten episode season is expected to premiere later this fall.

Along with Eric McCormack’s “Will” and Debra Messing’s “Grace” series regulars Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will return as well. The series originally aired from 1998-2006. It won 16 Emmy awards during that run, including acting awards for each of its four stars.