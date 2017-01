× 13 Year Old Charged With Attempted Murder In Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A 13-year old boy is now charged with Attempted Murder for shooting a man last November.

Police say the boy shot 24-year old Robert Rivers, Jr. on November 28th, 2016. On Tuesday morning an Attempted Murder charge, a class B felony, was filed.

Because of his age authorities are not releasing the boys name or picture.