Cross Off Another Name, Another Iowan Passes on Run for Governor

NEWTON, Iowa–Rather than quit his job, find another way to pay for a daughter in college, travel all corners of the state and constantly dial for dollars to raise the necessary $10-15 million he would need, State Senator Chaz Allen, a Newton Democrat, instead confirms, “No governor for me.”

Allen, a first-term senator and previously long-time mayor of Newton, said he made the decision this week with family that he won’t mount a gubernatorial campaign in the 2018 election.

Instead, Allen said he will focus on running for re-election for his senate seat in 2018. During Channel 13's "The Insiders," Allen addressed the talk he could run. Allen said, "People have brought it up. But I'm going to run for senate again."

Allen had been a popular mayor with bipartisan appeal. In fact, when he announced he would run for senate, he surprised some people who had no idea about his political affiliation.

Allen's colleague, State Senator Liz Mathis, of Cedar Rapids, already declined to enter the race for governor. So far, Polk County Conservation Board Chair Rich Leopold is the only Democrat to announce his candidacy. Although, Democratic Party Chair Andy McGuire has long looked at the possibility of running.

Democrats choose a new chair this Saturday.

