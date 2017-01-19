Des Moines Police Holding True to Promise for Fallen Officer’s Son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMOND, Iowa -- Belmond-Klemme wrestler Cameron Beminio is turning a tragedy that would pin anyone down into something special. "Motivation, it reminds me for what I should work for." In November, his father, Des Moines Police Sergeant Anthony Beminio was shot and killed in an ambush style attack. Days later, Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert issued a promise at Sgt. Beminio's Funeral saying, "This DMPD family will close in on you, and wrap their arms around you, they will always be there for you and take care of you." That was no hollow promise. Des Moines officers have been making the one hundred mile trip to watch Cameron all season. "It's meant a lot. I mean, the police department anywhere is a brotherhood." A brotherhood Cameron now literally and proudly wears on his sleeve with a large tattoo. "It's my dads badge and a police flag behind it and police stripe with the capitol building in the background and his badge number."

Cameron has at least ten pins and a 19-1 record and well on his way to a third straight state tournament appearance. Despite the accolades, his father still motivates him even after his death. "I've got a picture in my locker to remind me every day that I want to be as good as him."

It's his first season without his father. "I tried my best," Cameron said. "The first meet I broke down really bad but after that it's been better." But, his father's words remain, he says with a smile. "I should be quicker on my feet. He always knew what I could do better." Words that have Cameron's opponents frequently on their backs and police fulfilling a promise to the son of an officer. "It's good to know I have a second family to rest my back on you know."

Sgt. Beminio won the state heavyweight title in 1996. Cameron is just a Junior and his only loss this season has come at the hands of defending Class A champion Jared Brinkman from Iowa City Regina.