Des Moines Taxi Driver Charged With OWI and Vehicular Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities say a Des Moines taxi driver was drunk when he crashed his van this morning and killed a passenger.

29-year old Mohamed Diriye is charged with OWI 2nd offense, Homicide by Vehicle and two counts of Serious Injury by Vehicle. He is currently being held in the Polk County Jail.

Diriye was driving his taxi with two passengers, Shawn Koltiska and Joseph ‘Brian’ Foster around 4:00am when he left the road near the intersection of NE 58th Avenue and NE 22nd Street. Authorities pronounced Koltiska dead at the scene.

Diriye and Foster were both taken to metro hospitals. This afternoon Diriye was released from the hospital and taken into custody. Foster remains hospitalized.