Hawkeyes Fall at Home to the Terps, 84-76

IOWA CITY – After losing to Northwestern by 35 the Hawkeyes dropped their 2nd straight game losing to #25 Maryland Thursday night 84-76.

Peter Jok led the Hawks with 14 points, but Jok played most of the game with back spasms. Ahmad Wagner was a big spark off the bench with 12 points and 6 rebs, Jordan Bohannon scored 11.

Melo Trimble led the Terps with 20.

Iowa Head Coach Fran McCaffery was not happy with some of the calls/non-calls in the final minute and went after the referees after the final horn sounded, storming on to the court screaming at the refs. Fran was reportedly mad over a non-call, 2nd delay of game violation on Maryland, which should have resulted in a technical foul.

Iowa falls to 11-9 overall, 3-4 in the Big Ten.